Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Melbourne City on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want a positive result in this fixture.

Melbourne City are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The reigning champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Adelaide United last week and will need to return to winning ways in this match.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up this season. The Mariners stunned Sydney FC with a 1-0 victory this week and will want a similar result this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a slight edge over Central Coast Mariners and have won 13 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 12 victories against Melbourne City and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two A-League outfits took place in May last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Melbourne City. Central Coast Mariners were impressive on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-D-D-W-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Team News

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City

Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture. Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stefan Colakovski

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Nuno Reis, Rostyn Griffiths, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this fixture. The away side has an impressive forward line and will need to make the most of its chances this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. Melbourne City are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-2 Melbourne City

