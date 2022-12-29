Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31, 2022

Central Coast Mariners will entertain Melbourne Victory at the Central Coast Stadium in their last A-League game of the year on Saturday (December 31).

The hosts failed to extend their winning run to three games, as they fell to a 1-0 away defeat to reigning champions and league leaders Melbourne City on Tuesday. Jamie Maclaren scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute but was denied a chance to double the lead by Danny Vukovic, who scored Maclaren's penalty in injury time in the first half.

Melbourne, meanwhile, also fell to a 1-0 defeat in their previous league outing. Western United, who were down to ten men following a red card to Nikolai Topor-Stanley in the 32nd minute, did not let the numerical disadvantage work against them. They bagged the winner in injury time in the first half via Josh Risdon.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 47 times across competitions since 2006. Melbourne lead 24-10, while 13 games have ended in draws.

They will be meeting for the fourth time in 2022, with two meetings coming in the A-League and another in the Australia Cup final in February. Melbourne won the Australia Cup and the league game at home in February, while they played out a 1-1 draw at Central Coast.

The hosts have picked up just two wins against Melbourne since 2014, with their last win coming in the A-League in 2020.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 18 goals in nine games, while Melbourne have the second-worst attacking record, scoring eight goals in as many games.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The hosts failed to score for the first time this season in their loss to Melbourne City last time around. They have scored 12 goals in their last five home games.

Central Coast Mariners @CCMariners



#CCMFC #WontBackDown #OurParadise Nick Montgomery has named his 20 man squad for our New Years Eve clash against Melbourne Victory! Nick Montgomery has named his 20 man squad for our New Years Eve clash against Melbourne Victory! 🌴#CCMFC #WontBackDown #OurParadise

Big V have failed to score in three of their last four away games. Given their solid record against the hosts, they could score at least a goal but considering their current form, the Mariners should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Central Coast to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes