Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Central Coast Mariners will entertain Melbourne Victory at the Central Coast Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts registered their first win of the season last week as goals from Storm Roux, William Wilson, and Jing Reec helped them overcome Newcastle Jets 3-1 in their home game. With that win, the reigning champions finally moved up from the bottom of the league standings.

The visitors' unbeaten start to the league campaign continued last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Macarthur in their previous outing. Adama Traoré was sent off in the 62nd minute of the match. Late drama ensued as they were denied a penalty after a VAR check and it was an own goal from Yianni Nicolaou in injury time that helped them earn a draw.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 54 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 26 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their northern rivals 14 times and 14 games have ended in draws.

Last season both teams registered home wins in their two league meetings.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Central Coast Mariners have the second-worst attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring just five times in as many games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record, conceding six goals in five games.

Melbourne Victory registered back-to-back wins in their first two league games of the season and have drawn three games in a row.

Victory are winless in their last four away meetings against the Mariners, suffering two defeats.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Mariners recorded their first win of the season last week and will look to build on that form here. They have suffered just two defeats in their last 13 home games in the A-League, recording eight wins, and will look to make the most of their home advantage here.

Sasha Kuzevski and Noah Smith are ruled out of the match through injuries but Harry Steele returns from a suspension and should start here. They played out a draw in the AFC Champions League at home on Wednesday which bodes well for them.

Boys in Blue have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, though their last three games have ended in draws. They have lost just once in their last seven meetings against the hosts, with their three wins in that period all coming at home.

Traore's absence through suspension will be a blow for the visitors but there are no other absentees for head coach Tony Popovic, so he should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the Mariners' four-game unbeaten run at home in this fixture, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes