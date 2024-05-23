Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023–24 A-League Grand Final

Reigning champions Central Coast Mariners will welcome Melbourne Victory to Central Coast Stadium in the A-League Grand Final on Saturday. The Mariners are chasing a historic treble as they finished at the top of the league standings, securing the Premiership and lifting the AFC Cup earlier this month.

The hosts overcame Sydney in the semifinal, recording a 2-1 win on aggregate. After registering a narrow win in the first leg, the Mariners held on to their narrow lead and played out a goalless draw in the second leg last week.

The visitors, meanwhile were held to a goalless draw by Wellington Phoenix in the first leg and registered a comeback 2-1 win in the away leg. Late drama ensued as Adama Traoré scored in the 81st minute to give Victory the lead but substitute Oskar Zawada equalized in the ninth minute of stoppage time for Phoenix.

The match went into extra time and Chris Ikonomidis proved to be the match-winner, scoring the decisive goal in the 102nd minute.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 57 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 26-15 in wins. Sixteen meetings between them have ended in draws, including two of their three meetings this season.

Central Coast Mariners form guide (A-League): D-W-W-W-W

Melbourne Victory form guide (A-League): W-D-W-L-D

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Central Coast Mariners

Ángel Torres remains suspended while Noah Smith and Sasha Kuzevski are long-term absentees for the reigning champions.

Injured: Noah Smith, Sasha Kuzevski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ángel Torres

Melbourne Victory

With Zinédine Machach back from suspension, the visitors have a clean bill of health for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Vukovic; Storm Roux, Daniel Hall, Brian Kaltak, Jacob Farrell; Mikael Doka, Maximilien Balard, Brad Tapp, Christian Theoharous, Joshua Nisbet, Alou Kuol

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Izzo; Jason Geria, Damien Da Silva, Roderick Miranda, Adama Traore, Jordi Valadon, Ryan Teague; Nishan Velupillay, Zinédine Machach, Daniel Arzani; Bruno Fornaroli

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Mariners have enjoyed an unbeaten record in three meetings against Victory this season, with one win and two games ending in draws. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording eight wins while keeping five clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Big V have just two wins in their last six league games, with one coming on penalties and the other being registered after extra time. They have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six league games. They are winless in six away meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Victory, playing in their seventh Grand Final, will look to make the most of their experience but the Mariners have been in incredible form recently, and considering their home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Melbourne Victory