Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Saturday sees the top side versus the bottom-placed team in the A-League when Central Coast Mariners host Melbourne Victory.

The Mariners are enjoying a wonderful season, and had opened up a decent cushion at the top of the table. However, after picking up just one point in their last two games, their position at the top is looking precarious.

If Melbourne City win both their games in hand, they will move past the Mariners in the table.

In their last match, the Mariners lost 2-0 to Melbourne City. Jamie Maclaren and Nathaniel Atkinson scored either side of halftime to give City a good win at AAMI Park.

While Melbourne City are contending near the top of the table, their city rivals Victory are rock-bottom and enduring a difficult season.

They have picked up just seven points from 12 games so far and are four points behind Newcastle Jets, who are a spot above them.

In their last match, Melbourne Victory were thrashed by Wellington Phoenix. They had already conceded four goals by the time Elvis Kamsoba scored a consolation in a game they lost 4-1.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have won 23 of the 45 games that these two teams have played against each other. The Mariners have only beaten Victory 11 times in those encounters.

Central Coast Mariners form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness has been named in the Mariners' squad for this game, which is likely to mean that they have a full squad for this match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory

Victory striker Rudy Gestede remains on the sidelines with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Marco Rojas is also injured.

In some good news, Victory will welcome Leigh Broxham back from suspension. Meanwhile, Ryan Shotton and Dylan Ryan have been named in the squad after recovering from injuries.

Injured: Rudy Gestede, Marco Rojas

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XIs

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Stefan Nigro, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Jack Clisby; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Matt Simon, Marco Urena

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Storm Roux, Nick Ansell, Leigh Broxham, Adama Traore; Jake Brimmer, Jacob Butterfield; Ben Folami, Robbie Kruse, Callum McManaman; Elvis Kamsoba

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

There is no result we can foresee here other than a comfortable win for the league leaders. Victory are rock bottom, bereft of confidence, and are likely to concede a fifth straight defeat in the A-League.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 3-1 Melbourne Victory