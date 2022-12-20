Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this week as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Newcastle Jets in an important clash at the Central Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Preview

Central Coast Mariners are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Mariners edged Sydney FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Jets slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar last week and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast Mariners have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won 20 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle Jets' 19 victories.

Newcastle Jets are one of only two teams in the A-League that are yet to play out a league draw this season, winning three and losing four of their seven games so far.

The two teams played out their reverse fixture in the A-League last week, with Newcastle Jets defeating their rivals by a narrow 2-1 scoreline.

Newcastle Jets are not in impressive form at the moment and have won only one of their last five matches in the A-League.

Central Coast Mariners have won three of their last five matches in the A-League but have kept only one clean sheet during this period.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have managed to step up to the plate this season and will be intent on moving up the league table. The Mariners have shown flashes of inconsistency over the past month and will need to address their issues ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, have struggled to meet expectations so far and are in need of a shot in the arm. Both teams have flattered to deceive this month and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle Jets to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marco Tulio to score - Yes

