Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

Central Coast Mariners will play host to Newcastle Jets at Industree Group Stadium in the A-League Men on Saturday.

The defending champions are struggling to get their campaign off the ground after four rounds of games, which has resulted in four consecutive defeats. Central Coast Mariners sit bottom of the standings with a minus seven (-7) goal difference. Their previous meeting also took place at home, ending in a 2-1 loss to Brisbane Roar.

Mariners new coach Mark Jackson has blamed his side’s slow start on the inclusion of many new players, injuries and suspension. The hosts recruited seven players in the off-season, including centre-forward Nicholas Duarte. Influential right-back Sasha Kuzevski is out with injury while winger Ángel Torres is suspended.

Newcastle Jets have won once and drawn twice in four games, which leaves them in seventh place with five points. They are three points shy of first-placed Western Sydney, who are level on eight points with three other teams. Newcastle Jets could join the mix if they defeat Mariners.

The Jets hosted the sides’ previous clash, losing 3-1 and ending the game with two players less. Their last visit to the Industree Group Stadium in December 2022 was also unsuccessful, with Central Coast Mariners prevailing 3-0. However, Newcastle Jets could exploit the hosts’ current weak form to come out on top.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against Newcastle Jets.

Central Coast have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Newcastle Jets.

Central Coast have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Central Coast have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Central Coast – L-W-L-L-W, Newcastle Jets – W-D-L-D-L.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The hosts will have another opportunity to revive their campaign at home against a team they have handled with ease in the recent past. However, another defeat could be a step closer to crisis.

Newcastle Jets’ main attacking threat, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, boasts four goals and sits second on the goal chart.

Central Coast Mariners are determined to put a positive spin on their campaign, which could help make the difference.

Prediction: Central Coast 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Central Coast

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Central Coast to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Newcastle Jets to score - Yes