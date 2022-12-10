Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022

Central Coast Mariners will entertain Newcastle Jets at the Central Coast Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (December 11).

The Mariners suffered their first defeat in three games when they fell 3-2 against Macarthur at home. Garang Kuol bagged a brace in the second half, but it was not enough to secure a point, while Brian Kaltack was sent off in the 30th minute.

The Jets, meanwhile, have lost three straight games and are tenth in the standings. They're coming off a 2-1 defeat at home against reigning champions Melbourne City. Newcastle have not scored in their last three games, with the goal against Melbourne being an own goal from Scott Jamieson.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 54th meeting between the two teams across competitions. Mariners lead 20-17 lead, while 16 games have ended in draws.

Their last six meetings have prorduced five wins for the Mariners and one for Newcastle.

Central Coast have picked up three straight wins against their F3 rivals, scoring eight goals and conceding three.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Mariners have scored 12 goals in their five A-League games, which is the third-best attacking record in the competition.

Newcastle have scored six goals in five games, which is the third-worst attacking record in the A-League.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Mariners have found goalscoring form in recent games, scoring nine times in their last three league games. They have scored seven goals in three home games this term, and the trend should continue.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are in indifferent form and also have a poor recent record against the Mariners, winning just once in six games and have won just once at the Mariners.

Nonetheless, with both teams playing their first game in almost a month, they might be a bit rusty and likely to play out a draw.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Newcastle Jets

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Central Coast to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

