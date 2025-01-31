Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2025

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets square off at the Central Coast Stadium on Saturday morning. The Mariners head into the weekend on a run of six consecutive victories over the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Central Coast Mariners were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Western United last weekend.

Mark Jackson’s men have now gone unbeaten in five of their last six matches, claiming two wins and three draws since December 31.

With 19 points from 15 matches, Central Coast Mariners are currently eighth in the A-League table, three points adrift of the playoff places.

Elsewhere, Newcastle Jets were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Perth Glory after conceding an 84th-minute equalizer.

Robert Stanton’s men have failed to win their last three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Brisbane Roar on January 7.

Newcastle Jets have picked up 11 points from their 13 A-League games to sit 11th in the league table, only above Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 63 meetings between the sides, Central Coast Mariners boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

The Jets have lost their last six games against Central Coast Mariners, conceding 15 goals and scoring four since a 2-1 victory in December 2022.

The Mariners have failed to win nine of their 10 home matches across all competitions this season, losing five and claiming four draws so far.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced a combined 16 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest on Saturday. Jackson’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 3-1 Newcastle Jets

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)

