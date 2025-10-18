Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Central Coast Mariners will invite Newcastle Jets to Central Coast Stadium in their A-League campaign opener on Sunday. The Mariners were 10th in the standings last season with 26 points, four fewer than the Jets, who finished ninth.

Ad

The hosts were last in action in the playoffs for the Australia Cup in May, and they suffered a loss on penalties against Perth Glory after the score ended 2-2 in regulation time. They concluded the 2024-25 league campaign on a four-game winless run.

The visitors lifted their first major trophy since 2008 earlier this month as they won the Australia Cup, defeating Heidelberg United 3-1 in the final after extra time. They went winless in their last three games of the A-League last season.

Ad

Trending

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 62 times in all competitions. The Mariners have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 26 wins. Newcastle are not far behind with 19 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

The two teams were evenly matched in three league games last season, recording one win apiece.

The Jets' 6-0 home triumph in April was their first win in this fixture since 2022.

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins.

Newcastle Jets had scored three goals apiece in their last four games in the Australia Cup.

Eight of the last nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Mariners have recorded three wins across all competitions in 2025, with two of the wins registered at home.

Ad

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Mariners will play their first competitive game since May and might be a bit rusty. They were last in action in a friendly against Brisbane Roar in August and suffered a 2-0 defeat. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in this fixture.

The Jets enjoyed a prolific run in their title-winning run in the Australia Cup and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have just one win from their last seven league games, with that triumph registered against the Mariners in April.

Ad

Considering the recent history between them in the A-League and current form, the two teams will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More