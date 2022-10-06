Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

A-League action returns this weekend and in their campaign opener, the Central Coast Mariners will entertain the Newcastle Jets at the Central Coast Stadium on Saturday.

The home team made it to the quarter-finals of the A-League Men's Finals Series last season but faced a 3-1 defeat against Adelaide United in that game. They finished fifth in the standings last campaign and will be looking to improve upon that this season. They ended last season with five consecutive wins.

The Newcastle Jets finished ninth in the league table last season. In their final game of the campaign, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Central Coast Mariners.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 58 times across all competitions since 2005. The games have been evenly contested between the two sides, with the home team having a narrow 21-18 lead in wins while 19 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors, including a 2-0 win at home when they last met in May.

Central Coast Mariners outscored the Newcaste Jets 49-45 in the league and also had a better defensive record, conceding 35 goals while the visitors let in 43 goals.

Central Coast Mariners have played just one competitive game this season. They played a 3-3 draw against Sydney FC in the round of 32 fixture of the Australia Cup. After a draw, they fell to a 3-1 defeat on penalties.

Newcastle Jets were also in action in the Australia Cup round of 32 fixture against Adelaide United on July, suffering a 2-0 defeat.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The home team have a solid record against the visitors and will be hopeful of kicking off their campaign with a win. Both teams have added some new faces to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with Reno Piscopo for Newcastle and Danny Vukovic for Mariners expected to be handed their debuts here.

Both teams are playing their first competitive game in over two months and might be a bit rusty. Nonetheless, the home team should be able to come out on top in this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Central Coast Mariners to score first - Yes

