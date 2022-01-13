Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Newcastle Jets on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Central Coast Mariners are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Mariners eased past Western Sydney Wanderers by a 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat against Macarthur FC last month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games apiece out of a total of 54 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Central Coast Mariners were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-D-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The squad has largely recovered from a series of COVID-19 infections and will need to step up against Newcastle Jets.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets also have no injury concerns and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Matt Simon

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. The Mariners have bounced back with consecutive victories in the A-League and will look to sustain their resurgence.

Newcastle Jets have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will be eager to resume their league season this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Newcastle Jets

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi