Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another edition of the F3 Derby this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Newcastle Jets on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are in ninth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Western United to a 1-1 draw this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have managed to step up to the plate so far. The Mariners eased past Brisbane Roar by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won 19 out of the 55 matches played between the two sides. Newcastle Jets have managed 18 victories against the Mariners and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-2 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Newcastle Jets were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-D

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no discernible fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this week. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Daniel Penha has served his suspension and should be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski, Savvas Siatravanis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to ensure a strong finish to their campaign. The Mariners can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive recent record in the F3 Derby.

Newcastle Jets have shown flashes of their immense potential this season but are yet to hit their stride in the A-League. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 3-1 Newcastle Jets

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi