Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30st 2023

Central Coast Mariners and Perth Glory bring the Australian A-League schedule for 2023 to an end when they square off at the Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.

On the back of snapping their five-match winless run, Perth Glory will look to pick up successive wins for the first time since January and close out the year on a high.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, continued their strong end-of-the-year form as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Brisbane Roar last time out.

Mark Jackson’s men have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Brisbane Roar on November 12.

With 11 points from nine matches, the Mariners are currently ninth in the A-League standings but could move into the playoff places with all three points this weekend.

Over in the West, it was a cheerful Christmas for Perth Glory as they picked up a thrilling 3-2 victory over Macarthur on December 23.

Prior to that, Stajcic’s side were on a five-game winless run, losing four and picking up one draw since mid-November.

With eight points from nine matches, Perth Glory are currently 11th in the league table, just two points above rock-bottom Western United.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Central Coast Mariners boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Perth Glory have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Stajcic’s men are unbeaten in their last six games against Central Coast Mariners, claiming two wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in March 2021.

The Mariners are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since late November.

Perth Glory are the only A-League side without an away win this season and currently hold the division’s poorest away record, having picked up just one point from their five matches.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Prediction

Looking at past results between the two sides, we anticipate another end-to-end affair at the Central Coast Stadium. Perth Glory have struggled to impose themselves on their travels this season and we fancy the hosts to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Perth Glory

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Perth’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)