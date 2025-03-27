Central Coast Mariners host Perth Glory at the Central Coast Stadium on Sunday in the A-League Men. The hosts are set for their lowest points tally since the 2019-20 season, as they are 10th in the table with 22 points.

They picked up a point in their 2-2 draw against leaders Auckland last time out, conceding in the 78th minute before Nicholas Duarte headed home a late equaliser.

Perth, meaanwhile, lost 3-1 to Brisbane Roar in their last match, taking the lead after seven minutes following a stunning strike from Luke Amos before running out of steam in the second half. The Glory are bottom of the pile with 11 points from 21 matches.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between Central Coast and Perth, who trail 24-18.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Perth have lost one of their last nine games in the fixture.

The Mariners are without a clean sheet in nine outings.

The Glory have the worst offensive and defensive records in the A-League this season, with 14 goals scored and 48 conceded.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Prediction

Central Coast are without a win in 10 matches, losing five. They have lost five of their last seven home games.

Perth, meanwhile, are winless in eight games and have won one of their last 12. They have the worst away record in the division and could lose this one.

Prediction: Central Coast 2-1 Perth

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Central Coast

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Central Coast's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five matchups at the Central Coast Stadium.)

