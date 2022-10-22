Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Central Coast Mariners and Perth Glory will battle for three points in the Australian A-League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Wellington Phoenix. All four goals in the game came after the break, with Ben Waine, Samuel Silvera and Jason Cummings all scoring, while Paul Ayongo put through his own net in the 88th minute.

Perth Glory suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Newcastle Jets. Jordan Elsey opened the scoring in the 59th minute before Aaron McEneff leveled matters in the 73rd minute. Beka Mikeltadze scored the match-winner in the third minute of injury time.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the table and they are the only team yet to register their first points after two games. Central Coast Mariners are one point better off in ninth spot with a game in hand.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast Mariners have 21 wins from their last 47 matches against Perth Glory. Sunday's visitors have 17 wins to their name while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when they shared the points in a goalless stalemate.

Perth Glory have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, losing three games in this sequence.

Two of Perth Glory's three matches in all competitions produced three or more goals.

Three of the last four head-to-head fixtures saw both sides find the back of the net.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory finished bottom of the table last term and their poor start to the current campaign could see them on course to match that.

Central Coast Mariners began their campaign in a four-goal thriller and a return to home turf against the league's basement side offers them a chance to register their first win of the season.

The home side tend to play on the front foot, offering opponents the chance to breach them, but Perth Glory are unlikely to take advantage. We are expecting Central Coast Mariners to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-0 Perth Glory

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Over 35 booking points in the game.

