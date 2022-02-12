Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Perth Glory on Sunday. Both teams have not been at their best this season and will need to win this game.

Perth Glory are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the A-League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Mariners played out a 3-3 draw against Macarthur FC in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 23 out of 48 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 16 victories against the Mariners and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-W-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-L-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have slumped after a fairly impressive start to their campaign and will have their work cut out of them this week. The Mariners have managed only one point from their last three games and will need to turn their season around.

Perth Glory's season has been severely hampered by the A-League's erratic schedule in recent months. Both teams are on an even footing and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Perth Glory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi