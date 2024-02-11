Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

Central Coast Mariners will welcome Phnom Penh Crown to the Central Coast Stadium for their AFC Cup tie on Tuesday.

The Mariners are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at home to Sydney FC in the Australian A-League on Saturday. Rhyan Grant and Anthony Caceres scored to give the visitors a two-goal lead by the eighth-minute mark while Daniel Hall put through his own net in the 20th minute.

Phnom Penh, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Svay Rieng in the Cambodian CPL. They twice took the lead through Shintaro Shimizu's brace but goals from Kriya Sareth, Ryo Fujii and Bounphachan Bounkong saw the home side turn the game around.

Phnom booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their second-placed finish in Group F. Central Coast Mariners qualified as group winners in Group G. The winner of this tie will face either Macarthur FC or Sabah in the next round.

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Phnom's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Central Coast Mariners' defeat to Sydney FC ended their 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (nine wins).

Four of Phnom Penh Crown's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Central Coast Mariners' last five games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown Prediction

Central Coast Mariners saw their 14-game unbeaten run come to an end over the weekend in front of their fans. Mark Jackson's side will be keen to bounce back immediately and are the strong favorites to advance to the next round.

Phnom Penh are the underdogs and are facing Australian opposition for the second time in this tournament. They held their own across two games against Macarthur FC, claiming a shock 3-0 victory at home before falling to a 5-0 defeat in Sydney.

We are backing Central Coast Mariners to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 4-1 Phnom Penh Crown

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks