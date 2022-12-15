Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday eight fixture on Saturday (December 17).

Both teams are coming off contrasting 2-1 scorelines. Central Coast fell to a defeat against Newcastle Jets at home last Sunday. Trent Buhagiar and Beka Mikeltadze scored either side of Jaons Cumming's 53rd-minute strike to help the visitors take the win.

Sydney, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback victory at home against Melbourne City. Jamie Maclaren put the visitors ahead from the spot in the 22nd minute, but Joe Lolley equalised straight from the kickoff before Adam Le Fondre scored the winner just past the hour mark.

The victory saw them climb to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered ten points from seven games. Central Coast are eighth with seven points.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 50 previous occasions. Sydney have 23 wins to the Mariners' 15, while 12 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in July saw Sydney progress on penalties in the Australian Cup following a pulsating 3-3 draw.

All seven of Central Coast's competitive games across competitions this season have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in six games.

Both teams are split down the middle in their last eight head-to-head games with three wins apiece and two draws.

Sydney's five away games this season across ompetitions have had goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney boosted their chances of making the playoffs with their win last weekend, snapping a run of two defeats before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Central Coasthave blown hot and cold throughout the season, losing their last two league games.

Both teams like to play on the front foot, so they're likely to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Sydney FC

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

