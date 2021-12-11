Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Sydney FC on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in 11th place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side eased past Macarthur FC in the FFA Cup this week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have also endured a difficult campaign so far. The Mariners suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous league game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 23 out of 47 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 11 victories against Sydney FC and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Sydney FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-L-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-D

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. Mark Birighitti served his suspension last week and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo remains a fitness concern for Sydney FC and might not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last week's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan

Doubtful: Michael Zullo

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Matt Simon

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Elvis Kamsoba, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Adam Le Fondre

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have largely failed to hit the heights they achieved last season and will need to pick up their first victory of the campaign this weekend. The away side has good players at its disposal and will want to avoid another poor result.

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold for most of the year and have a point to prove this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi