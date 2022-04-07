Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Sydney FC on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this match.

Sydney FC are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. The away side suffered a shock 4-0 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The Mariners eased past Wellington Phoenix by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 24 out of 50 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 15 victories against Sydney FC and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Sydney FC. Central Coast Mariners gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-L-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no discernible fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. Moresche served his suspension last week and is also available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Kosta Barbarouses and Adam Le Fondre have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



#MCYvSYD #SydneyIsSkyBlue 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 | Defeat away at the league leaders. We pick ourselves up for the Mariners away in three days time. 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 | Defeat away at the league leaders. We pick ourselves up for the Mariners away in three days time.#MCYvSYD #SydneyIsSkyBlue https://t.co/MiMH86FFtz

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC were given a stunning reality check by Melbourne City in their previous game and have a mountain to climb this season. The away side has an impressive squad and will need to justify its potential in the coming months.

Central Coast Mariners have also been plagued by inconsistency but will take plenty of heart from their five-goal performance last week. The Mariners are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 3-1 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi