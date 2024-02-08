Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Central Coast Mariners will welcome Sydney to the Central Coast Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts dropped points in their previous outing as they were held to a goalless draw by league leaders Wellington Phoenix in a top-of-the-table clash. They remained in second place in the league table following that draw, two points behind Phoenix, and have a one-point lead over Melbourne Victory.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings, playing out two draws on the spin. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Western United, as they gave away a two-goal lead. Fábio Gomes opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

He was involved in the action once again as he picked up the assist for Jake Girdwood-Reich's goal in the 43rd minute, which doubled their lead. They are in seventh place in the league table with 20 points to their name.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 59 times in all competitions since 2005. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 30-18 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

They last met in the Australia Cup first round in August, with the visitors recording a 10-9 win on penalties after the scoreline ended 3-3 during regulation time.

The Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last 12 league outings, recording eight wins.

Sydney have suffered just one loss in their last seven league games and have four wins to their name in that period.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 31 goals in 16 games.

The visitors have the fourth-best attacking record, scoring 27 goals, but have conceded 27 goals in 16 games as well.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney Prediction

The Mariners have enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten run in the A-League, after suffering defeats in their first four games of the season. They have kept clean sheets in their last three league outings and will look to build on that defensive form.

They have lost five of their last six meetings against the visitors, with their only win in that period coming at home last season. They failed to score for the first time in all competitions since November in their previous outing and will look to return to winning and goalscoring ways.

The Sky Blues have drawn their last two league games, with both stalemates coming away from home. They have just one win in their last five away games in the league and might struggle here. They have suffered just two losses in their last seven meetings against the hosts, recording four wins.

Jack Rodwell, Aaron Gurd, Wataru Kamijo, and Joel King remain sidelined through injuries and will not travel to Gosford. So head coach Ufuk Talay is expected to field a similar starting XI from the previous match.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Sydney

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fábio Gomes to score or assist any time - Yes