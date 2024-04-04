Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024 

Central Coast Mariners welcome Wellington Phoenix to the Central Coast Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday 23 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback home win over Melbourne City in midweek. They went behind to Tolgay Arslan's 50th-minute strike but quickly drew level through Angel Torres' penalty. Maximilien Balard scored the match-winner in injury time.

Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Brisbane Roar. Bozhidar Kraev's second-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win left the Nix at the summit of the standings, having garnered 46 points from 23 games. Central Coast Mariners are three points behind them in second spot, making Saturday's fixture a top-of-the-table clash.

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 46th meeting between the two sides. Wellington Phoenix have 19 wins to their name, Central Coast Mariners were victorious on 16 occasions while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2024 when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Six of Central Coast Mariners' last seven games in all competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Wellington Phoenix's last six league games, including each of the last four, have been decided by one-goal margins.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Central Coast Mariners have won six of their last seven home games in all competitions, including the last four on the bounce.

Wellington Phoenix's league games have averaged 11.6 corner kicks per game.

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Just three points separate these two sides in the table and they will go all out for victory. Central Coast Mariners currently lead the way and are also through to the AFC Cup semifinal where they are due to face Abdish-Ata in a fortnight.

Wellington Phoenix are not far off and Giancarlo Italiano's side are unbeaten in the last four head-to-head games (three draws).

We are backing the hosts to narrowly edge the game and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks