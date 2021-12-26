Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Wellington Phoenix on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have struggled this season. The New Zealand-based outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sydney FC and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Mariners eased past Western Sydney Wanderers by a 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have a good record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 19 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 16 victories against Wellington Phoenix and can trouble opponents on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Central Coast Mariners were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-D

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. Mark Birighitti served his suspension last week and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Louis Fenton and Sam Sutton have made progress with their recoveries and will be included in the squad against Central Coast Mariners. The away side also has a fully-fit squad at its disposal and will want to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Matt Simon

Central Coast Mariners @CCMariners



One Ball. Ten players out the game.

One on one. Keeper sold. Ball in the net 🔥 So many moments to unpack from last night but let's start with this assist from @MarkBirraz and the finish from @Moreschejr One Ball. Ten players out the game.One on one. Keeper sold. Ball in the net 🔥 #CCMFC So many moments to unpack from last night but let's start with this assist from @MarkBirraz and the finish from @Moreschejr!One Ball. Ten players out the game. One on one. Keeper sold. Ball in the net 🔥 #CCMFC https://t.co/HUhU6i14w0

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Callan Elliot; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Jaushua Sotirio, Gary Hooper

Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. The Mariners have bounced back with consecutive victories in the A-League and will look to sustain their resurgence on Monday.

Wellington Phoenix have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency for the better part of the year and have a point to prove this season. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

