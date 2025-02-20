Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Central Coast Mariners will entertain Western Sydney Wanderers at Central Coast Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The Wanderers are in eighth place in the league table, one above the Mariners, who have 21 points to their name.

The hosts are winless in their last six games in all competitions, suffering two consecutive losses. They met Johor Darul Ta'zim in the AFC Champions League last week and fell to a 2-1 home loss. In their previous league outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Perth Glory earlier this month.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording two wins. They hosted Macarthur last week and second-half goals from Nicolas Milanovic and Gabriel Cleur helped them register a comeback win.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 15 wins. The Mariners are not far behind with 11 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture last month and the Mariners registered a 3-1 away triumph, extending their winning streak in this fixture to three games.

The visitors have the second-best goalscoring record in the A-League this season, scoring 35 goals in 17 games.

Central Coast Mariners have registered just one win at home across all competitions.

Western Sydney Wanderers are unbeaten in their last six A-League away games, recording four wins.

The Wanderers have won just one of their last nine meetings against the hosts while suffering five defeats.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in six of their last nine meetings against the Wanderers.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Mariners are unbeaten in their last five league games, playing out four consecutive draws. They have won just one of their eight league games at home this season, failing to score in four. They have won their last three league meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

The Wanderers are unbeaten in their last three league games, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven away games.

Considering the recent league form of the two teams and the visitors' impressive away record, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

