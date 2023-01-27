Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023

Central Coast Mariners will host Western Sydney Wanderers at the Industree Group Stadium in the A-League on Saturday (January 28).

The outcome of the top-of-the-table clash involving two archrivals will determine who remains second, behind Melbourne City. Central Coast are currently second but are just two points above Western Sydney. After three staright victories in the league, the hosts saw defeat in their last outing.

Mariners, who finished fifth last season, have fared better this term, recording seven wins, one draw and five losses from 13 games. They have been in better home form this season than the last, losing once and winning four times in their last five games.

Western Sydney, meanwhile, will look to end their poor form when they travel to Gosford for the matchday 14 fixture. They're winless in their last three games, drawing twice and losing once. They have prevailed twice in their last ten games across competitions and will drop down the standings with a loss on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wanderers’ last success at the Industree Group Stadium was in January 2021, winning 1-0 against Central Coast. Sydney are battling poor away form, with three draws and two losses in their last five games.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Sydney.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games against Sydney at home.

Central Coast have won four of their last five home games across competitions, losing once.

Sydney have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Central Coast have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Western Sydney have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Central Coast – L-W-W-W-L; Western Sydney – D-D-L-W-D

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Brazilian striker Matheus Moresche has been ruled out with injury. Jason Cummings, who leads the hosts with six goals and three assists, is expected to stand out once again.

Centre-back Rhys Williams is out with a hamstring injury. Brandon Borrello and Oliver Bozanic, with three goals apiece, will look to take care of business.

Central Coast are expected to prevail due to their sharp attack and creative midfield.

Prediction: Central Coast 3-1 Western Sydney

Central Coast vs Western Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Central Coast Mariners

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Central Coast Mariners to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Western Sydney to score - Yes

