Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Central Coast Mariners and Western United will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday seven fixture on Friday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Melbourne Victory at the same venue on Sunday. Alou Kuol, Bruno Fornaroli, Nishan Velupillay and Angel Torres all found the back of the net to ensure the spoils were shared.

Western United, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Wellington Phoenix. Benjamin Old stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 79th minute.

The defeat left them at the bottom of the standings, having garnered just three points from six games. Central Coast Mariners are one point and one spot above them in the table.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Central Coast Mariners have six wins to their name, Western United were victorious on three occasions while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when the Mariners claimed a 3-0 away win.

Central Coast Mariners have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

Western United are currently on a five-game losing streak.

Seven of Central Coast Mariners' last eight games, including each of the last five have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Western United's nine games in all competitions this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have had a title defense to forget so far and have managed just one victory all season. Mark Jackson is under intense pressure in the dugout and the 46-year-old will have to find a way to start overseeing positive results.

Western United have made an even poorer start than their hosts and have struggled at both ends of the field. They have scored just three goals all season and this lack of bite in attack means they might be unable to take advantage of a shaky Mariners defense.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a narrow win.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-0 Western United

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals