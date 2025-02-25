Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2025

Central Coast Mariners host Western United at the Central Coast Stadium on Friday in the A-League Men.

The hosts are 10th in the league table with 21 points from 18 matches. Central Coast were thrashed 4-0 by Western Sydney Wanderers in their last league outing, finding themselves three goals down at the break.

Western, meanwhile, beat second-placed Adelaide United 3-0 in their last match. Noah Botic opened the scoring midway through the first half before Japanese duo Hiroshi Ibusuki and Riku Danzaki joined the 23-year-old on the scoresheet in the second. Western are third in the standings with 29 points.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Central Coast and Western United, who trail 8-3.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The Mariners are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture.

Western (33) are the joint-third highest-scoring side in the top flight.

Central Coast have conceded 31 goals in the A-League. Only Brisbane Roar (35) and Perth Glory (41) have shipped more.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction

Central Coast have lost their last three games and are winless in seven. They have won once on home turf all season.

Meanwhile, Western's latest result ended a three-game winless streak. They have been solid on the road off late and should do enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Central Coast 1-2 Western

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Western

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Western's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Central Coast's last 11 league matches.)

