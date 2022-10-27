Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

Central Coast Mariners will welcome Western United to Glen Willow Oval on matchday four in the Australian A-League on Saturday (October 29).
The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Perth Glory at home last weekend. They went ahead through Samuel Silvera's 21st-minute strike, but goals from Giordano Colli and Aaron McEneff helped the visitors claim all three points.
Western, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Macarthur FC at home. Matthew Millar put Macarthur ahead in the 24th minute before Lachlan Wales levelled proceedings for the hosts midway through the second half.
The defeat left the defending champions rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point garnered from three games. Central Coast are one spot better off on goal difference and also have a game in hand.
Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Central Coast have four wins from their last eight games against Western, who have three wins.
- Their most recent meeting in April saw the Mariners claim a 1-0 home win.
- Western's five competitive games this season have seen both teams find the back of the net.
- Central Coast's two league games this season have seen both teams score and have also produced at least three goals.
- Western have managed just one win in their last five meetings with Central Coast, losing three.
- Three of their last meetings have seen one team fail to score.
Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction
Western have not had the title defense they would have envisaged after winning their maiden league crown last term. Their poor start to the season has been largely due to a porous defence that's yet to keep a clean sheet in five competitive games this season.
Central Coast, meanwhile, have not fared much better and are also yet to register their first win of the campaign.
Both teams play on the front foot. Although either could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Western United
Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals