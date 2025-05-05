Central Cordoba vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Central Cordoba will host Flamengo at the Estadio Alfredo Terrera on Wednesday night in the fourth match in Group C of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. The hosts will be looking to take a step closer to qualification for the knockout phase by getting all three points this midweek.

Cordoba have managed to stay unbeaten in continental football despite going winless in their last seven domestic games. The Argentine side began their campaign with a goalless draw against LDU before picking up 2-1 wins over Wednesday's hosts and more recently, Venezuelan outfit Deportivo Tachira. They are sat atop their group with seven points out of an obtainable nine.

Flamengo's 2-1 away league defeat to Cruzeiro during the weekend marked just their second defeat in 24 games across all competitions and they will be seeking revenge over Cordoba this midweek. The Brazilian giants’ last continental appearance ended in a goalless draw against LDU, leaving them in third place in Group C, six points off the top with three games to go.

Central Cordoba vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last month.

Cordoba have scored four goals in the Copa Libertadores this season, the highest in Group C so far.

This season marks the hosts' debut appearance in an international competition.

The visitors last won the Copa Libertadores in 2022 and were eliminated from last year's edition by Penarol in the quarterfinals.

El Ferroviario are sat in 18th place in their domestic league after 16 games with the joint-third worst defensive record in the division.

Flamengo have the best offensive record in the Brazilian top flight this season, having scored 16 goals in just seven games this season.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Central Cordoba vs Flamengo Prediction

Cordoba are underdogs going into the midweek clash based on the quality of both teams but will hope to repeat their first leg performance to earn a surprise result.

Mengao will only need to avoid complacency and perform at their best to ensure they get all three points against the hosts.

Prediction: Central Cordoba 1-2 Flamengo

Central Cordoba vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last six matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More