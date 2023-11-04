Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Cercle Brugge and Anderlecht will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 13 fixture on Sunday (November 5th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a shootout defeat to Waregem at this same venue in the seventh round of the Belgian Cup on Tuesday. Four different men got on the scoresheet to ensure the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw, prompting penalties. The visitors eventually progressed with a 4-3 victory in the shootout.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, saw off National Division 1 outfit RAAL La Louviere with a narrow 1-0 away victory in the cup. Benito Raman's 20th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Purple and White will turn their attention back to the league scene where their last game saw them thrash Leuven 5-1 at home. Cercle Brugge's last league game saw them claim a 2-0 away victory over KV Mechelen.

The win took them to fourth spot in the table with 21 points to their name. Anderlecht are three points better off in second place, four points behind league leaders Royal Union.

Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 102 occasions in the past. Anderlecht lead 72-15.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Anderlecht claimed a 2-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Anderlecht's last nine games have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Cercle Brugge's last five games in all competitions have been level at the break.

Anderlecht have lost just one of their last 12 competitive games (eight wins).

There has been at least one goal scored in both halves in Anderlecht's last five league games.

Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction

Cercle Brugge have been one of the revelations of the season and currently find themselves in the race for European qualification.

Anderlecht saw their title aspirations take a hit with their disappointing defeat to Standard Liege. They rebounded with a convincing victory over Leuven but were less convincing in their cup victory.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Anderlecht

Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Anderlecht to lead at half time