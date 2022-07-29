Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022–23

Cercle Brugge welcome Anderlecht to Jan Breydel Stadium in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Cercle Brugge finished in 10th place last season. It wasn’t their main objective, as coach Dominik Thalhammer claimed they had wanted a top-five spot. However, it’s a commendable achievement for a team that won their third and last top-flight title in the 1929-30 season.

Groen en Zwart opened their new campaign with some setbacks – a 2-0 defeat to Westerlo and a red card for a key player. They are about to face another hurdle, as they welcome Anderlecht – one of the most formidable teams in the country.

Anderlecht failed to clinch the title once again last season. Their drought has dragged on for quite a long time. Although they finished in third place last season, their ultimate desire remains a return to the top.

Paars-wit have won a record 34 Belgian Pro League titles, but they last annexed the top-flight in 2016-17. Their first game ended on a positive note with a 2-0 win over Oostende. They will hope to grab another win on Saturday to keep pace with the six other teams who had success on matchday one.

Cercle Brugge will likely seek inspiration from their previous clash with Anderlecht, when they managed to pull off a shock win away from home.

Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have won three of their last five clashes while Cercle Brugge came out on top once, with both sides sharing the spoils on one occasion.

Cercle Brugge form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L -W

Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Team News

Cercle Brugge

Centre-back Sousa, who is recovering from a torn meniscus, was not declared fit for the clash. Centre-forward Emilio Kehrer is sidelined with muscle fatigue. Defender Boris Popovic faces an indirect card suspension.

Injury: Sousa, Emilio Kehrer

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Boris Popovic.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht

Centre-back Lucas Lissens is recovering from knee surgery while Sergio Gomez is out of action with a contusion. Right-back Killian Sardella and midfielder Marco Kana have been sidelined with muscle issues. Right-back Michael Murillo is suspended for a red card.

Injury: Lucas Lissens, Sergio Gomez, Killian Sardella, Marco Kana.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Michael Murillo.

Unavailable: None.

Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Predicted Xls

Cercle Brugge (4-5-1): Warleson (GK), Lucas Larade, Ayase Ueda, Thibo Somers, Kevin Denkey, Robbe Decostere, Senna Miangue, Jesper Daland, Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Dino Hotic, Hannes van Der Bruggen

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK), Zeno Debast, Wesley Hoedt, Ishaq Abdulrazak, Yari Verschaeren, Sebastiano Esposito, Francis Amuzu, Majeed Ashimeru, Hannes Delcroix, Adrien Trebel, Lior Refaelov

Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction

Five key players will not travel with Anderlecht. This could affect the capacity of the outfit, however, Cercle Brugge have three missing players as well.

Cercle Brugge is expected to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-0 Anderlecht

