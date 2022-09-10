Cercle Brugge vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23

Eintracht Frankfurt v Royal Antwerp FC: Group D - UEFA Europa League

Cercle Brugge will entertain Royal Antwerp at Jan Breydel Stadium in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The host team have been struggling as basement dwellers in the standings since the new season began. They have managed one victory so far amid four losses and two draws, totaling five points. Cercle Brugge’s woes stem from a storm of injuries which has sidelined up to six first-team players, including forward Emilio Kehrer and defender Edgaras Utkus.

It’s unclear how Groen en Zwart will fare against the best team in the league currently. Antwerp have won all seven games and are not done yet.

Coach Mark van Bommel takes high-flying Royal Antwerp to Bruges in search of points to tighten their stranglehold on the league. They already enjoy a five-point lead over Genk and Club Brugge in second and third place respectively, but that is not enough to guarantee success.

The Great Old finished fourth last season, with their last title dating back to 1957. Although this is very early days, supporters are upbeat about the possibility of ending their 65-year title drought this season.

The visitors also have injury concerns of their own, with three key players having already pulled out of the traveling party.

Cercle Brugge vs Antwerp Head-to-Head

Cercle Brugge have won once in the sides’ last five clashes, while Antwerp have come on top thrice, with one game ending in a draw.

Cercle Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Antwerp form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Cercle Brugge vs Antwerp News

Cercle Brugge

Their list of injuries includes defenders Edgaras Utkus, Sousa and Senna Miangue; midfielder Charles Vanhoutte and strikers Olivier Deman and Emilio Kehrer.

Injury: Edgaras Utkus, Sousa, Senna Miangue, Charles Vanhoutte, Olivier Deman, Emilio Kehrer

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Antwerp

Centre-Back Björn Engels has been sidelined with a hamstring injury while left winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha is undergoing treatment for a muscle issue. Centre-forward Michael Frey is recovering from a calf injury.

Injury: Björn Engels, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Michael Frey.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Cercle Brugge vs Antwerp News Predicted Xls

Cercle Brugge (4-4-2): Radoslaw Majecki (GK), Abu Francis, Boris Popovic, Jean Harrison Marcelin, Ayase Ueda, Robbe Decostere, Hannes van Der Bruggen, Dino Hotic, Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Kevin Denkey, Louis Torres

Antwerp (4-3-3): Jean Butez (GK), Sam Vines, Toby Alderweireld, Alhassan Yusuf, Jelle Bataille, William Pacho, Koji Miyoshi, Pieter Gerkens, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Calvin Stengs, Vincent Janssen

Cercle Brugge vs Antwerp Prediction

The hosts will hope to pull off a shock win on Sunday to boost their confidence for the remainder of the campaign. But it is not going to be an easy affair.

Antwerp are expected to win thanks to a strong all-round team.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Antwerp

