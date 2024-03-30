Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Cercle Brugge and Club Brugge battle for three points in a Jupiler League Championship playoff on Monday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 4-0 home win over RWDM before the international break. Ahoueke Denkey, Edgaras Utkus, Alan Minda and Thibo Somers scored to guide Groen en Zwart to victory.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at St. Truiden. They went ahead through Ferran Jutgla's sixth-minute strike. However, second-half goals from Kahveh Zahiroleslam and Aboubakary Koita turned the game on its head.

The loss saw the Blauw-Zwart end the regular campaign in fourth spot with 51 points from 30 games. Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, finished fifth with 47 points. Club Brugge remain fourth in the Championship group but with 26 points, while Cercle Brugge have 24 points.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 176 times, with Club Brugge leading 104-31.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in February.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Club Brugge's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Four of Cercle Brugge's last five league games have been level at half-time.

Cercle Brugge's last seven games have produced an average of 11.4 corners.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction

Cercle Brugge sit just outside the European places, but a win will take them ahead of their city rivals and potentially into the top-three.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have had another disappointing campaign and are not in the contention for the title. They will look to hold on to their spot in the top-four to secure continental football next season.

Four of their last six head-to-head games, including the last three, have ended in draws. Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-1 Club Brugge

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners