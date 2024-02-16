Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Cercle Brugge will face Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed an overall solid campaign and are now pushing for a spot in Europe next season. They picked up a 2-1 win over Gent last time out, with Kevin Denkey scoring in either half to take his league tally to 20 and hand his side a second consecutive victory over the struggling Buffalos.

Cercle Brugge sit fifth in the league table with 39 points from 25 games. They are five points behind their weekend opponents and will be looking to reduce that gap when they face off on Sunday.

Club Brugge are playing well at the moment and remain in contention for continental football. They thrashed Eupen 4-0 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including former Barcelona man Ferran Jutgla who scored his first league goal since last November.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 160th meeting between Cercle and Club Brugge. The hosts have won just 32 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 93 times.

There have been 34 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six league games.

Club Brugge have the joint-best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 23.

Seven of De Vereniging's 12 league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Blauw-Zwart have scored 53 goals in the Pro League this season. Only league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (54) have scored more.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction

Cercle are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four league games prior. They have lost just one of their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Club Brugge have also won their last two matches and have lost just once since last November. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Club Brugge

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)