Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

Cercle Brugge entertain local rivals Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. The visitors are second in the league table, trailing leaders Genk by nine points. Cercle have dropped to 12th in the standings, with 32 points, the same as 10th-placed Mechelen.

Cercle are winless in seven games across competitions. They drew goalless with Antwerp in their previous league outing. Cercle's poor form continued in the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 first leg, falling to a 3-0 loss at Jagiellonia Białystok.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are winless in three games across competitions. They drew 1-1 with Gent in the Primeira Liga last week. Their poor run continued in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Aston Villa. Maxim De Cuyper equalised in the 12th minute, but Villa's late resurgence earned them a win.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Bruges derby rivals have met 178 times across competitions, with Club Brugge leading 105-32.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in seven meetings against Cercle and registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Cercle are unbeaten in six Pro League home games, winning two.

Club Brugge have won one of their last six away games, losing two..

Four of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction

Cercle have seen under 2.5 goals in 11 of their last 13 games, scoring in 11 outings, and have had one win against their local rivals since 2013.

Christiaan Ravych was red-carded last week and is a confirmed absentee. Edgaras Utkus is likely to start in defence in place of Ravych.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have scored in their last three games. They have won 11 of their last 20 meetings against Cercle. Joaquin Seys is out for the remainder of the season, while Raphael Onyedika is likely to be rested.

The reigning champions have been the better side in recent meetings and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Club Brugge

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

