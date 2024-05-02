Cercle Brugge vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

Cercle Brugge and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League Championship group playoff fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Anderlecht at the same venue last weekend. They went behind to Mario Stroeykens' goal in the 11th minute but drew level through Jesper Daland six minutes into the second half.

Genk, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a 3-0 bashing in front of their fans at the hands of Club Brugge. Kyriani Sabbe, Hugo Vetlesen and Igor Thiago all scored to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The loss left them in fourth spot with 34 poins to their name. Cercle Brugge are fifth on 30 points.

Cercle Brugge vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have 36 wins from the last 70 head-to-head games. Cercle Brugge were victorious on 13 occasions while 21 games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in April 2024 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cercle Brugge have won just one of their six games they have played in the playoff.

Four of Genk's six games in the Championship playoffs have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

There has been exactly one goal scored in the first half in Genk's last six league games.

Cercle Brugge vs Genk Prediction

Cercle Brugge showed their mettle by coming from behind to snatch a point against Anderlecht. That draw could have an impact on the destination of the title and Miron Muslic's side will be hoping to build on that.

Genk started the playoffs like a house on fire, going four games unbeaten to rekindle their title hopes. However, things have unraveled since then, with Wouter Vrancken's side having lost their last two games, conceding seven and scoring none.

Those losses have effectively ruled the Blauw-Wit out of the title race as they are eight points off top spot with four games to go. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-1 Genk

Cercle Brugge vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals