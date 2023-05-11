Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023 

Cercle Brugge host Gent at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday (May 13) in the Jupiler Pro League qualification playoffs.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but are in European playoff contention. Brugge beat Westerlo 5-3 in their last game. Thibo Somers and team top scorer Ayase Ueda scored braces to secure a deserved win for Miron Muslic's men.

Brugge are third in the qualifying round standings with 29 points. They're five points behind Gent the top of the pile.

Gent, meanwhile, have kicked off the qualification playoffs in solid fashion, shaking off their sluggish end to the regular season. They beat Standard Liege 2-1 in their last game. Gift Emmanuel Orban opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark before league top scorer Hugo Cuypers scored the winner in the second half.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between the two teams, with Gent leading 22-11.

Brugge have won two of their last three games in the fixture after going winless in three.

Gent are without a clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Only two of Brugge's ten league defeats this season have come at home.

Gent have scored 69 league goals this season. Only Royal Union Saint-Gilloise (72) and Genk (82) have scored more.

The Buffalos have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Pro League this season, conceding 40 times.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction

Cerle are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning thrice. They have lost just one home game all year and will fancy their chances here.

Gent, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in five. They have lost just one of their last six away games across competitions and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Brugge 2-2 Gent

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

