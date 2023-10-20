Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Cercle Brugge will host Gent at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and will be targeting consistency heading into the second third of the season. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-2 victory over Leuven featuring a brilliant hat-trick from Togolese striker Kevin Denkey.

Cercle Brugge sit seventh in the league table with 15 points from 10 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest victory when they play on Sunday.

Gent have performed well this season despite their struggles to pick up wins in the league so far. They played out a 1-1 draw against Genk in their last match falling behind just after the hour-mark before Matisse Samoise scored a late leveler for the Buffalos.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 122 meetings between Cercle Brugge and Gent. The hosts have won 40 of those games while the visitors have won 47 times. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Gent have conceded 10 goals in the Belgian top-flight this season. Only Standard Liege (9) and defending champions Royal Antwerp (5) have conceded fewer.

Cercle Brugge are the only side in the Pro League this season without a draw.

The Groen en Zwart are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction

Cercle Brugge's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result on Sunday.

Gent meanwhile are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions picking up five wins and six draws in that period. They have lost just one of their nine away games this season and should win this one.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Gent

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)