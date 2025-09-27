Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Cercle Brugge will entertain Gent at Jan Breydel Stadium in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. Brugge have two wins from eight games, while the visitors have three wins to their name.

The hosts saw their winless streak extended to three games in the league last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Mechelen. They failed to score for the first time in five games and will look to bounce back here.

De Buffalo's saw their unbeaten streak end after four games in their previous outing as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Anderlecht earlier this week. They also failed to score for the first time this season in that loss and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 89 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 40 wins. Brugge have 23 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

Brugge were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season. They recorded a 2-1 home win, and the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams have suffered three losses in the league this season.

Cercle Brugge are winless in their last five games in this fixture, recording five wins.

Gent have conceded one goal apiece in four of their last five league games.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won just one of their four away games in the Pro League this season while suffering two defeats.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction

Groen en Zwart are winless in their two games in September. Notably, they have suffered just one loss in their last five league games, with that defeat registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against the visitors, recording five wins.

De Buffalo's have lost three of their eight league games this season, with two losses registered away from home. They have lost five of their last six league meetings against the hosts, conceding 14 goals, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-1 Gent

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

