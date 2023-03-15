Cercle Brugge vs KRC Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2023

Cercle Brugge play host to KRC Genk at the Jan Breydel Stadium as round 30 of the Swiss Super League gets underway on Friday.

The Blauw-Wit are unbeaten in their last seven games against the hosts and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Cercle Brugge failed to pick up successive wins last Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Anderlecht.

Prior to that, Miron Muslic’s side were on an eight-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and five draws in that time.

With 40 points from 29 matches, Cercle Brugge are currently eighth in the Jupiler League table, one point above ninth-placed Anderlecht just outside the Championship round qualifying places.

Meanwhile, Genk continued to struggle for form as they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Union Saint-Gilloise in last weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.

The Blauw-Wit have now failed to win four of their last five league matches, picking up two draws and losing twice in that time.

For all their recent struggles, Genk currently sit at the top of the Super League table, five points above second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Cercle Brugge vs KRC Genk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Genk boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cercle Brugge have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Genk are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Cercle Brugge, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in November 2018.

The Bruges outfit are without defeat in five home games on the spin, claiming two wins and two draws since January’s 1-0 loss against Westerlo.

Genk are unbeaten away from home since the turn of the year, picking up two wins and three draws in their five matches.

Cercle Brugge vs KRC Genk Prediction

Having both suffered defeats last weekend, both sides will head into Friday looking to quickly bounce back. Genk boast the league’s best record away from home and we are backing them to extend their impressive streak against the home side.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-3 KRC Genk

Cercle Brugge vs KRC Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: First to score - Genk (The Blauw-Wit have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the teams)

