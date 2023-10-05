Cercle Brugge vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Cercle Brugge welcome OH Leuven to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a Jupiler League matchday 10 fixture on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Kortrijk. All three goals came after the break, with Dion De Neve and Isaak Davies scoring for Kortrik, while Leonardo Lopes scored a late consolation strike in injury time for Brugge.

Leuven, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Standard Liege. Wilfried Kanga and Kamal Sowah scoed either side of Hamza Mendyl to help the visitors claim all three points.

The defeat left Marc Brys' side in 13th spot, having garnered nine points from as many games. Brugge, meanwhile, sit in eighth place with 12 points to show for their efforts after nine outings.

Cercle Brugge vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leuven have 11 wins from their last 26 games against Brugge, who have won nine.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in a goalless stalemate in February.

Eight of Leuven's nine league games this season have seen both teams score.

Three of Brugge's last four league games have produced at least three goals, with the first five of the season producing less than three goals and seeing one team fail to score.

There have been goals scored in both halves in eight of Leuven's nine league games this term.

Four of Brugge's last five league games have produced at least nine corners.

Cercle Brugge vs OH Leuven Prediction

Brugge enter the game as the favourites on paper, but Miron Muslic's side's performances in recent weeks have not been up to par. They're on a three-game losing streak and will look for maximum points to remain on course for continental qualification.

Meanwhile, Leuven's games tend to witness goals at both ends, and the trend could be set to continue. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brugge 2-1 Leuven

Cercle Brugge vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners