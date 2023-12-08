Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

Cercle Brugge will play host to Royal Antwerp at Jan Breydelstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts are under pressure to straighten out their erratic form midway into the campaign. Cercle Brugge have won twice and lost twice in their last five league matches. Their victories have been unable to compensate for the rate at which they lose or drop points. This meeting is crucial for their survival in the top six.

Groen en Zwart sit in the sixth spot, level on 25 points with seventh-placed Genk while eighth-placed Sint-Truiden hold 22 points. Both teams could topple Cercle Brugge if their efforts against Royal Antwerp end in disappointment on Saturday. The visitors won 2-0 in the sides’ previous meeting at Jan Breydelstadion.

Royal Antwerp have not been great on the road of late, winning only one game out of five. The defending champions’ resources are quite stretched currently, as they compete on three fronts – the league, Belgian Cup and Champions League. However, they remain a side to beat, boasting the second highest goal differential of plus 18.

The Great Old are fourth placed with 27 points but trailing the leaders Union SG by a double digit – 11 points. They hope to close the gap before the season winds up but for that to happen they must stop losing points. Antwerp dropped four points in their last five league games. Their last defeat to Cercle Brugge dates back to August 2020.

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cercle Brugge have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches against Antwerp.

Cercle Brugge have won once and lost four times in their last five home clashes with Antwerp.

Cercle Brugge have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Antwerp have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Cercle Brugge have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Antwerp have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Cercle Brugge – L-W-D-L-L, Antwerp – W-W-L-D-W.

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Cercle Brugge star Kévin Denkey is joint top scorer with 11 goals. His efforts could have helped the hosts garner a better goal differential but their poor defence keeps negating the good results.

Vincent Janssen shot blank in their previous game but he did provide the assist. The striker is eying his ninth goal for Antwerp.

Antwerp come as the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Royal Antwerp

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Antwerp

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Antwerp to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cercle Brugge to score - Yes