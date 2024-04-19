Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Cercle Brugge will host Royal Antwerp at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League Championship playoffs.

The home side have had a mixed start to their playoff campaign but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They played out a 1-1 draw against Genk in their last match, finding themselves a goal down in the opening 20 minutes before Kazeem Olaigbe came off the bench to level the scores in the second half.

Cercle Brugge sit fifth in the league table with 29 points picked up so far. They are three points above their weekend opponents at the bottom of the pile and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, have endured a poor start to the playoffs and are falling behind in the race for European football. They were beaten 3-0 by Club Brugge last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after struggling to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet themselves.

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 150 meetings between Cercle and Antwerp. The hosts have won 48 of those games while the visitors have won 70 times. There have been 32 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2016.

The Reds have conceded 32 goals in the Jupiler Pro League this season. Only Club Brugge (31) have conceded fewer.

Only eight of Cercle's 15 league wins this season have come on home turf.

The home side have scored 49 league goals this season, the fewest of any team in the Championship playoff.

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Cercle are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be hopeful of a positive result come Sunday.

Antwerp are on a three-game losing streak, failing to score any goals in that period. They have won just two of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-0 Royal Antwerp

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cercle Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

