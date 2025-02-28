Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

Cercle Brugge and Royal Antwerp battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League matchday 28 clash on Saturday at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Kortrijk last weekend. Cercle went behind to Jean-Kevin Duverne's 13th-minute strike before Paris Brunner stepped off the bench for an 89th-minute equaliser.

Antwerp, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Leuven. All four goals came in the second half, with Antwerp breaking the deadlock two minutes into the second half through Denis Odoi, while Ewould Pletinckx scored for Leuven in the 56th minute. Vincent Janssen restored Anterrp's lead in the 58th minute, but Ezechiel Banzuzi equalised deep into injury time for Leuven for a share of the spoils.

The stalemate left the Reds in fifth spot in the points table, having garnered 44 points from 27 games, while Cercle are 12th with 31 points.

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have 49 wins from their last 93 head-to-head games with Cercle, who have won 21 times..

Their most recent clash in October saw Antwerp claim a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Cercle's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Six of Antwerp's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides score, with five producing at least three goals.

Cercle are winless in five league games, losing one.

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Cercle have lost one of their last 13 games across competitions. However, they have struggled for wins in recent weeks, drawing four of their last five games.

Antwerp, meanwhile, have lost one of the last 10 head-to-head games, winning four of the last five, losing the other. However, they are winless in four away games, losing two, but have won the last four head-to-head games at Cercle.

Nevertheless, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cercle 1-1 Antwerp

Cercle Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

