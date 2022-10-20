Cercle Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2022

Cercle Brugge and Sporting Charleroi will go head-to-head at the Jan Breydel Stadium in round 14 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday (October 21).

The Zebras head into the weekend on a run of seven straight wins against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Brugge continued their fine run of results with a 1-0 victory at Seraing on Tuesday, with Boris Popovic netting the game's only goal midway through the first half.

They have now won three of their last four outings since the start of October, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. With 15 points from 13 games, Brugge are 12th in the Jupiler League standings, a point and a place below their next opponents.

Meanwhile, Charleroi failed to find their feet last time out, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Kortrijk.

They have now failed to taste victory in their last three outings, claiming one point from a possible nine. Charleroi head into the weekend on a run of two defeats in their last three away games, with a 1-0 victory over Anderlecht on October 2 being the exception.

Cercle Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 37 meetings, Charleroi hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Brugge have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Charleroi have won their last seven games againstBrugge, dating back to a 2-1 loss in October 2018.

Brugge have won three of their last four games, with a 2-1 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise on October 9 being the exception.

Charleroi are on a three-game winless run, while they have managed just one win in their last six outings since September.

Cercle Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, Charleroi head into the weekend as favourites to come away with a win. However, Brugge are on a fine run of form and could do enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-1 Sporting Charleroi

Cercle Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Brugge have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine games against Charleroi.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

