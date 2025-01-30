Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Cercle Brugge and Standard Liege battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League matchday 24 clash on Saturday at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Charleroi last weekend. They went behind to Parfait Guiagon's 12th-minute strike before Thibo Somers equalised 10 minutes before the break.

Standard, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Dender. Andi Zeqiri broke the deadlock from the spot in the third minute before his side held on to claim maximum points.

The victory saw the Reds climb to sixth in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 23 games, while Cercle are 10th with 28 points.

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard have 56 wins from their last 107 head-to-head games with Cercle, who have won 23 times.

Their most recent clash in November saw Standard claim a 1-0 home win.

Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Cercle are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning four.

Standard's last eight competitive games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Cercle's last seven games across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Nine of Standard's last 10 competitive games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction

Cercle have had an impressive campaign that has seen them advance to the knockout round of the UEFA Conference League in their debut European campaign. Ferdinand Feldhofer's side are six points off the playoff spots and will look for a win to keep up pace with the top-six before the resumption of their continental adventure.

Standard, meanwhile, have had an upturn in fortunes over the last few weeks and are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning the last three. Both sides tend to be involved in cagey affairs, so the spoils could be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Cercle 0-0 Standard

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

