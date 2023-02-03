Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Cercle Brugge host Standard Liege at the Jan Breydelstadion in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Cercle Brugge are currently 8th in the league, four points behind their opponents. Miron Muslic's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Standard Liege on Saturday.

Standard Liege are currently 6th in the table, three points off 4th placed Club Brugge. Ronny Delia's side have been in good form recently, having only lost one of their last six games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their previour five meetings against Cercle Brugge, having won three of them.

Standard Liege came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A brace from Selim Amallah was enough to secure the win on the night.

Standard Liege have the 6th best defense in the league, having only conceded 29 goals in their 23 games so far this season.

Cercle Brugge have the 8th best defense in the league, having conceded 32 goals in their 23 games so far this season.

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

David Sousa and Edgaras Utkus are both doubts for Cercle Brugge. Meanwhile, Standard Liege could be without Nathan Ngoy and Renaud Emond due to injury.

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides, however Standard Liege have been in better form of late and should be able to win the game. We predict a tight contest, with Standard Liege coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 0-1 Standard Liege

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Standard Liege Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Standard Liege have one of the better defenses in the league this season)

Tip 3 - Standard Liege to receive two or more bookings (Standard Liege are the 7th most booked side in the league this season with 48 bookings, including seven red cards)

