Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

Cercle Brugge and Standard Liege get round 22 of the Belgian Jupiler League underway when they square off at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Friday.

Miron Muslic’s men will head into the weekend looking to complete the league double over the visitors, having picked up a 1-0 win in August’s reverse fixture.

Cercle Brugge failed to win their first league game in the new year as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Genk at the Cegeka Arena last Saturday.

However, Muslic’s side have now gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, with a 2-0 loss against Anderlecht on December 27 being the exception.

With 32 points from 22 matches, Cercle Brugge are currently seventh in the Jupiler League table, three points off the Championship round qualification places.

Over in the East, Standard Liege suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kortrijk at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 friendly victory over Swiss outfit FC Luzern on January 12 which saw their seven-match winless run come to an end.

Standard Liege have now failed to win their last six league matches — losing three and claiming three draws — and currently sit 10th in the table with 23 points from 21 matches.

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from the last 42 meetings between the two teams.

Cercle Brugge have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Cercle Brugge are unbeaten in their last four games against Ivan Leko’s men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in August 2020.

Cercle Brugge have lost just one of their last five matches across all competitions while claiming three wins and one draw since mid-December.

Standard Liege are without a win in seven consecutive away matches, losing five and picking up two draws since picking up successive away victories over Eupen and OH Leuven back in September.

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction

Cercle Brugge and Standard Liege have stumbled into the new year and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. Muslic’s men head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are tipping them to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-0 Standard Liege

Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cercle Brugge to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes)