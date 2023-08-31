Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips 

Cercle Brugge welcome Westerlo to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a Jupiler League matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at St. Truiden. Thibo Somers and Ahoueke Denkey scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

Westerlo, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home defeat to KV Mechelen. They led by two goals with 16 minutes left, but Rob Schoofs, Lion Lauberbach and a Nicolas Madsen own goal helped Mechelen complete a stunning comeback.

The defeat left De Kemphanen second-from-bottom in the standings, having garnered just one point from five games. Brugge, meanwhile, are sixth with nine points to show for their efforts after five outings.

Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 38th meeting between the two sides. Brugge lead 15-12.

Their most recent meeting in June 2023 saw Brugge claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Westerlo are winless in five league games this season, losing the last four.

Brugge's five league games this season have produced less than three goals and also have had at least one side fail to score.

Four of Westerlo's five league games this season have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction

Westerlo have been the whipping boys this season, having lost their last four games. Brugge, meanwhole, have started the season impressively, and another win will consolidate their spot in the European positions.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brugge 3-1 Westerlo

Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score over 1.5 goals (Westerlo have conceded at least twice in four of their five league games.)